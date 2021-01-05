Prince Harry (right) and Meghan Markle (left) seemingly delighted fans with the recent launch of their long-awaited Archewell Foundation website. Getty

Taking to Twitter, one social media user pointed out the site can acquire and share users’ personal info, which is ironic given the Sussexes are suing for invasion of privacy.

“FYI Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - who are suing photographers for invasion of privacy - may collect your name, address, IP address, texts, videos etc. and share them with profit-making companies,” the user wrote.

While the homepage features a welcome letter alongside a throwback snap of Harry with his mother, Princess Diana, eagle-eyed fans noticed the hidden disclaimer tucked away in the ‘Privacy’ tab.

“When using our Site, you may voluntarily provide information about yourself, including your name, your email address, your location, and any other information you choose to provide,” the privacy statement read.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the hidden disclaimer tucked away in the ‘Privacy’ tab. Archewell

“We collect this information when you subscribe to our mailing list, send us feedback or request information, share your story, or interact with us for any other purpose.

“We will also collect any content that you provide to us, such as text, videos, or social media posts, when you link to or otherwise submit that content on the Site.”

“We may share the information we collect with other parties, including the following: with third-party service providers who process data on our behalf, such as email service providers; with other charitable, nonprofit, and for-profit ventures associated with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex that exist now or may be established in the future,” the message stated.

After the details of the Sussexes’ privacy terms went viral, many fans took to Twitter to weigh in on the news, with one person writing: “Other people’s privacy doesn’t count though....only theirs.”

The Sussexes launched the non-profit site to coincide with New Year celebrations. Archewell

Another person stated: “Their hypocrisy in everything is mind blowing. They only care about money. Harvesting people’s data for profit or using their families while trashing them at the same time is all they do.”

Meanwhile, another critic added: “Once you are forced to give them your email to view Archewell website. It’s difficult to unsubscribe and they can still sell your info to third parties even if you do unsubscribe.”

Despite the backlash, not everyone found fault in the Sussexes’ privacy terms, with several people pointing out that the all websites feature similar disclaimers.

“Nope, they’re telling you what they’re doing. So, if you don’t like it, you don’t have to click! The choice is yours,” one person wrote, while another added: “Every website does this.”