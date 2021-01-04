Prince Harry (left) and Meghan Markle (right) have yet again been accused of leveraging off their royal status while taking a subtle swipe at Prince Charles on their new Archewell website. Getty

“I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell,” the couple stated in their “letter to 2021,” which appears on the site’s homepage.

But as Angela suggested in an article for The Telegraph, failing to acknowledge Prince Charles and only mentioning Princess Diana in their statement is a snub to the future king.

"There is no mention of his father, the man who saved the couple’s wedding day when he walked Meghan halfway down the aisle, in the absence of her own father,” Angela wrote.

According to Angela, Harry and Meghan snubbed Prince Charles (pictured) by not mentioning him in their website message. Getty

"When the pair gave up their elaborately renovated home in Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, and moved to the US, it reportedly fell to the Prince of Wales to help them.”

The royal commentator also criticised the Sussexes for asking fans to write in and share their stories of how to “activate compassion” around the world.

"Someone should tell them there is no button to press; it is already there in our hearts and souls," Angela wrote in the article for the British publication.

The homepage, which also features a throwback snap of Harry and Princess Diana, as well as a photo of Meghan and mum Doria Ragland, also states the site’s ethos.

The Sussexes launched the non-profit site to coincide with New Year celebrations. Archewell

"We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, From our mothers and strangers alike,” the website states.

"In the face of fear, struggle and pain, it can be easy to lose sight of this. Together, we can choose courage, healing, and connection. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action.

"We invite you to join us. As we work to build a better world. One act of compassion at a time,” the couple concluded.

Harry and Meghan’s website launch comes after the pair recently released their first Spotify podcast, in which they gave fans a sneak peek of their son Archie’s voice.