Meghan's diamond pinky ring drew attention from fans. Getty

In response to recent questions over where exactly it came from, a representative for the Sussexes claimed the ring was sourced by a stylist – sidestepping any suggestions of a mystery diamond donor.

But then in a surprising U-turn, the representative retracted the statement, clarifying they were referring to a different ring Meghan wore in the cover photo – without any further mention of the Lorraine Schwartz ring, or its back story.

Debate continues over whether Meghan was potentially given the diamond when she was a working royal, despite there being no public record of her receiving one, as per royal protocol.

The ring was created by celebrity jeweller Lorraine Schwartz. Getty

Harry and Meghan were named among Time magazine's 100 most influential people for 2021 in September, where her ring was on clear display.

Harry stood behind his wife in all black, with a hand resting on her shoulder. Meghan, meanwhile, looked as glamorous as ever in an all-white jumpsuit and wavy curls.

The magazine praised the couple and said: "Springing into action is not the easy choice for a young duke and duchess who have been blessed through birth and talent, and burned by fame."

"It would be much safer to enjoy their good fortune and stay silent. That’s not what Harry and Meghan do, or who they are," the publication said.

"In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle."