The Pink Sapphire ring by Ecksand. Ecksand

The ring has an intimate connection to the Duchess of Sussex as it was designed by the Canadian jewellery brand Ecksand, which is a special place for Meghan as her hit TV show Suits was filmed in Vancouver, and it was reported that Harry and Meghan's relationship blossomed there.

During her first pregnancy with Archie, the royal-turned-Spotify-podcast-producer was seen wearing the ring at the Endeavour Fund Awards in February 2019.

The jeweller Ecksand is a sustainable brand that sources its materials with a transparent and socially conscious approach.

It is clear Meghan loves her gold. Getty

It isn't a surprise that the royal would wear this brand as she is known for taking on social issues in her philanthropy work.

The ring is from the brands Mosaic Collection, and its Sapphire is six carats of rose-cut pink, with 0.2-carat diamonds around the band, and the recycled yellow gold is 18ct.

If you have some spare money holed up in the bank and don't mind the shipping wait, the ring is still on sale at a discounted price on the Ecksand website.

Meghan at Wimbledon wearing her necklace inspired by her son. Getty

It appears Meghan has a penchant for gold and sentimental jewellery as she wore a necklace with a gold letter A to commemorate her son after his christening.

In 2019, she was spotted wearing the piece at Wimbledon to support her good friend Serena Williams.

Who reported that the piece was designed by Sydney-based designer Emma Swann of Verse Fine Jewellery, and after the Duchess donned their design, the brand's sales went through the roof.

The necklace was a fine 18-karat gold that cost a relatively inexpensive (for a royal) at $410.

"Meghan is modern, fashionable and always on-trend." Getty

The designer Emma Swann talked about how Meghan transformed her brand and how the experience was so "lovely" for them.

"I've had an avalanche of orders since this went online, with people wanting initials for various reasons, many with hearts, for their children or partners – and some christenings, which is lovely, said Emma.

"Meghan is modern, fashionable and always on-trend, and personalised jewellery is the biggest trend right now.

"It's all about sentiment and love, which people adore, and to see her wearing the necklace is amazing."

Considering that Meghan had access to the most intricate and grand jewellery pieces, her decision to make modest choices proves she had a humble approach to royal life.