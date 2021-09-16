Meghan and Harry have been included in TIME's most influential people for 2021. TIME 100 | Pari Dukovic

“Springing into action is not the easy choice for a young duke and duchess who have been blessed through birth and talent, and burned by fame," the publication said. "It would be much safer to enjoy their good fortune and stay silent. That’s not what Harry and Meghan do, or who they are.

“In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since responded to the honour on their official Archewell website.

Harry and Meghan were "humbled" to be a part of TIME's most influential people for 2021. Getty

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are not only humbled to be part of this year’s TIME 100, but to also write in praise of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the publication’s annual list of Most Influential people."

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the first African and first woman to lead the World Trade Organisation. She took the role of director-general back in March and has been fighting to equip each nation with equitable vaccine access during the pandemic.

As part of the TIME 100 issue, Harry and Meghan wrote a feature about Ngozi and her incredible work.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the first African and first woman to lead the World Trade Organisation. TIME | Nhu Xuan Hua

"Our conversations with her have been as informative as they are energizing," the royals wrote. "This is partly because, despite the challenges, she knows how to get things done—even between those who don’t always agree—and does so with grace and a smile that warms the coldest of rooms.

"The fragility of our world right now cannot be overstated. Just over a quarter of the nearly 8 billion global population is fully vaccinated."