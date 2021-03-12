Meghan Markle (pictured) recently claimed her alleged fallout with Kate Middleton over a bridesmaid dress was incorrectly reported on after her wedding to Prince Harry. CBS

The Duchess of Sussex also alleged that her efforts to have the palace set the record straight over the incident involving Kate were dismissed and ultimately rebuffed.

But now, royal commentator Omid Scobie has shared the details an alleged email from Meghan, which was purportedly sent to the palace at the time of the incident.

According to the email, Meghan sought the assistance of the palace to ‘right the wrong’ as it were, but royal aides seemingly did nothing to quash the negative press.

Whether it was Kate (right) or Meghan who cried during the incident remains a mystery. Getty

Omid, who is the Harper's Bazaar royal editor-at-large penned an article, which referred to the email, in which Meghan allegedly wrote of feeling unsupported and unprotected by the Firm.

Meghan, who received a barrage of criticism following the incident with Kate was apparently told by senior aides a “no comment” attitude to gossip was to be maintained, Omid wrote.

The royal author added it became apparent to Meghan that rules were different for certain royals, especially after Harry was reportedly asked to co-sign a statement refuting allegations the Sussexes had been repeatedly bullied by Prince William.

Harry (left) and Meghan (second from left) recently chatted with Oprah Winfrey (right). CBS

This, according to the royal commentator, was the catalyst for the said email, which Meghan wrote to senior aides to resolve the matter surrounding the Kate incident.

“Well, if we’re just throwing any statement out there now, then perhaps KP can finally set the record straight about me [not making Kate cry],” Meghan emailed, according to a royal source.

But as the royal expert claimed, the Duchess' calls for help were seemingly ignored.

What's more, Omid alleged the insider told him that Meghan was also told that the Duchess of Cambridge should never be dragged into idle gossip.