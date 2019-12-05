Meghan Markle is renowned for her impeccable sense of style and is rarely seen in the same outfit twice. Getty

In recently resurfaced photos from the episode, Meghan is seen wearing a short fur-lined red frock – which left little to the imagination – and a pair of glittering heels.

Several former models from the show have since spoken out about having to endure “freezing” conditions in the skimpy outfits and stand for hours in painful heels.

Tameka Jacobs, who worked alongside the future Duchess, told The Sun the strict game show conditions also meant that it was difficult to be taken seriously as an actress.

“Meghan’s aspirations were to win an Oscar or be on Broadway, so if you’re in a mini dress, high heels, with your boobs taped together and pushed up when what you want to do is serious acting, then it’s tough,” Tameka said.

She added: “There was a lot of pressure not to gain weight and we were inspected every morning. The producer would stand on a chair and have us all line up.

“He’d look at us and say: ‘More hair on her’ or ‘fix her boobs’ and there was a lot of stuffing our bras. We’d crack up about how much stuff was inside them.”

Meghan’s resurfaced Deal or No Deal photos come as she recently shared her top tips for breaking family tradition and avoiding unpleasant festive habits.

In a recently rehashed article from 2015, which Meghan penned for Grazia, the now-Duchess of Sussex spoke about spending the festive season away from the family.

Meghan said while spending Christmas with relatives is wonderful, someone may prefer to opt out from time to time, and instead celebrate the holidays with friends.