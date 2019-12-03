Before she became a member of the Royal Family, Megs spent her days off from filming Suits doing charity work around Toronto, Canada, where the show was shot.

One of the places she devoted her time to was the St Felix Centre, which Megs and her husband Prince Harry decided to follow on Instagram throughout the month of December.

The organisation wrote, 'Thank you! Many people here have fond memories of #DuchessMeghan volunteering with us -though we remember her just as "the lovely Meghan."

'We’re happy to see she continues supporting vulnerable people now as a member of the Royal Family. We’d love for her to visit us again one day.'

The centre describes itself as a, 'registered charity providing services for some of the most marginalised and vulnerable members of Toronto's community.'