Meghan said while spending Christmastime with relatives is wonderful, someone may prefer to opt out from time to time, and instead celebrate the holidays with friends.

She went on to say that a “friends’ buffet” may be a more desirable option for some people, rather than simply having Christmas lunch with relatives.

“Holidays with your friends allows you to break the family traditions and avoid Aunt Julie's fruit cake!” Meghan began.

She continued: “Have each of your friends bring a dish or cook together in the kitchen. If you do not have a proper set-up, use your dining room table or kitchen counter as a buffet.”

Meghan, who at the time was also writing content for her lifestyle blog The Tig, also shared several savvy tips on celebrating Christmas in style – but on a budget.

One of the Duchess’ frugal tips was to avoid splurging on expensive cutlery and crockery, and instead head to the nearest thrift shop, market or second-hand store.

“Purchase silver serving trays, platters, nut bowls from flea markets or Etsy to add formality to hors d'ouevres passing,” she wrote.

Meghan’s Christmas advice comes after the recent backlash from some royalists, who accused her of using too much American jargon and spelling in her official Instagram account.

Express reported Meghan’s reference to the “holiday season” failed to hit the mark with several Brits, who claimed she and Harry were speaking too American.