It’s long been reported that Meghan has ambitions to be President of the United States. A political insider with close ties to the current US Vice President, Kamala Harris, tells New Idea that Meghan could be starting her journey to the White House by running for congress – just not in her native California.

“She won’t get elected in her district, which is very centrist, and Meghan is seen as ‘super woke,’” says the insider. “The current advice is for her to get a place in New York so she can run for congress where voters are more likely to go for young, confident, socialist-leaning women of colour.

“I see her running for New York’s 12th district, which covers neighbourhoods like the glamorous Upper East Side.”

A second source close to Meghan adds: “This is totally something I see her doing. In fact, she’s probably already flown over to scout apartments there. She adores New York and has always dreamt of having a place there.”

Ideally, Meghan and Harry, 36, are looking for a “family friendly but flawless” penthouse to accommodate their children, Archie, 2, and 2-month-old Lilibet.

“Money is obviously no problem. They have their mansion in Montecito as collateral and Harry’s $54 million book deal advance is a deposit ready to go, so spending upwards of $100 million is nothing,” dishes the source. “I could see Meghan jumping at an opportunity to move to the big city and start her political career.

“She’s finding it harder to break into the LA scene than she thought. Right now, she’s sort of marooned out there in Montecito doing Zooms when she really wants to be able to do something more tangible.”

