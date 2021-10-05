Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton allegedly had a "spat" in 2018. Getty

"The spat concerning the bridesmaids' outfits now behind them, Meghan had since given Kate and her six closest friends gold bracelets designed by Californian jeweller Lisette Polny as a thank-you for their help and support," Andrew penned.

"It was an elegant peace offering, both women professional enough to know that there was no gain in showing dissent or disdain."

Morton describes the gold piece of jewellery, by Californian jeweller Lisette Polny, as an "elegant peace offering".

He writes: "The spat concerning the bridesmaids’ outfits now behind them, Meghan had since given Kate and her six closest friends gold bracelets designed by Californian jeweller Lisette Polny as a thank-you for their help and support."

The gold piece of jewellery was an "elegant peace offering". Getty

According to Morton's updated book, the duchesses well and truly put the "spat" behind them after Meghan sent Kate the sweet gift.

And the Duchess of Sussex herself previously said that Kate also sent her a peace offering in the form of a bouquet of flowers after the supposed incident.

It was originally reported that Meghan made the Duchess of Cambridge cry during a disagreement over a dress for Princess Charlotte ahead of Meghan's 2018 wedding.

This article originally appeared on our sister site Now To Love.