After openly defending Meghan Markle, Jackie O is having second thoughts. Instagram

"The more I sit back and think about it, the more I don’t like what happened there." Jackie said to Kyle.

"I think he's (Harry) made a mistake with Meghan,” the host added, leaving shock-jock Kyle ironically shocked.

What planted the bad taste in Jackie's mouth with regards to the Oprah interview was specifically when Meghan, as the radio host put it, "threw Kate (Middleton) under the bus".

Kyle himself called Prince Harry out for "having a go" at the Queen. Instagram

Referring to the Duchess' claim that a rumour that her sister-in-law Kate Middleton made her cry was actually fabricated, and rather it was the other way round, Jackie explained she thought this was "unnecessary" to speak about on Meghan's behalf.

“Don’t throw her under the bus because it’s unnecessary! Like she even said, ‘I don’t dislike Kate, she apologised,’ so really …" Jackie O said, before explaining she doesn't mind Harry.

Kyle also added his two cents, calling the Duke out for "having a go" at his grandmother, the Queen. And he's not the only one to hold this view.

Allison Langdon also questioned why Prince Harry continues to engage in interviews. Channel Nine

Today Show presenter Allison Langdon recently took aim at Prince Harry for hurting the Queen.

Speaking with ITV's royal editor Chris Ship during the morning show, Allison, 42, asked the expert why Prince Harry continues to engage in these tell-alls despite their potential repercussions.

"If Harry knows he is hurting his grandmother, why on earth does he keep giving these interviews?" Ally asked the editor.

She added, "He left the UK to get away from the press and all the scrutiny, yet he can’t help being the headline".