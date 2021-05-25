Allison Langdon has questioned Prince Harry's latest moves live on air. Channel Nine

"He left the UK to get away from the press and all the scrutiny, yet he can’t help being the headline." Allison said.

At this point, the editor jumped in, affirming Allison's sentiment by stating, "Yeah, there are some people who are now accusing Harry of invading his own privacy".

And Allison isn't the only Today presenter to question Harry's current media approach. The 42-year-old's co-host Karl Stefanovic, 46, has also taken umbrage with the Duke on many occasions.

Most recently, Karl called out Harry for "whining" when he has lived a life of "privilege".

Karl Stefanovic has previously called out the Duke for "whining". Channel Nine

"It's just ridiculous how he keeps whining about his childhood," the exasperated 46-year-old declared. "He grew up in privilege in a palace."

Recently, Prince Harry sat down with his long-time pal Oprah Winfrey in an episode of the pair's new mental health documentary. The Duke got extremely candid with the presenter, speaking about his former battle with drugs and alcohol.

Not shying away from his vulnerable side, Harry told Oprah that the most harrowing time of his life was when he was around 28 to 32, explaining he suffered from severe anxiety and panic attacks which caused him to turn to alcohol as a crutch.

Prince Harry recently spoke with Oprah about his former battle with drugs and alcohol. AppleTv+

"I would just start sweating. I would feel as though my body temperature was two or three degrees warmer than everybody else in the room. I would convince myself that my face was bright red and therefore everybody could see how I was feeling, but no one would know why, so it was embarrassing," the Duke candidly admitted.

"You get in your head about it and then you're just like, 'Everybody's looking at me.' One bead of sweat feels like the whole face is pouring down. Just sweating, and then just all in my head going, 'This is so embarrassing. What are they thinking of me? They have no idea. I can't tell them.'"

Prince Harry then confessed that his mental struggles led him to use alcohol as a "mask", stating, "I was willing to drink. I was willing to take drugs. I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling.

"But I slowly became aware that okay I wasn't drinking Monday to Friday, but I would probably drink a week's worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night. And I would find myself drinking not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something."