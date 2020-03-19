Meghan and Harry are under the spotlight Getty

But far from being on the backfoot, another US outlet today claims the Queen has put her foot down and ousted Meghan from the firm.

“Her Majesty’s message is clear — and chilling. Harry and Meghan are OUT!” a high-level courtier allegedly told The National Enquirer.

“The queen commanded Harry and Meghan to join the family for their last appearance as working royals before they quit and move to North America,” dished the source.

“But in a humiliating snub, she cut them out of the procession. They were forced to walk to their seats — and were relegated to the second row, behind the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla and Prince William and Kate.

The Queen has reportedly had enough Getty

“Meghan was furious — this was a huge blow to her ego. I’m told her first reaction was to refuse to attend! Last year, when she was pregnant with Archie, she and Harry took pride of place at the service.

“She demanded to know why William and Kate — who Meghan can’t stand! — were walking with the Queen but not them. She ordered Harry to tell his royal relatives she was too sick to go!

“When Harry protested, she retorted, ‘I AM sick — sick of your family!”

According to the publication, the Queen had enough and is furious and has cut them out of the royal circle entirely.

“Payback can be brutal — as Harry and Meghan just found out with Her Majesty’s public smackdown!”

The palace has yet to respond to the American reports.