It comes after Clarence House confirmed the Queen Consort title would not be used upon the future king’s accession to the throne.

The official residence said: “The intention is for the Duchess to be known as Princess Consort when the Prince accedes to the throne.

“This was announced at the time of the marriage, and there has been absolutely no change at all.”

It has always been thought that Prince Charles wanted Camilla to be given the title of Queen Consort, but that the decision would mean public backlash.

Charles and Camilla were married in 2005.

Earlier this month, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles delighted British commuters by taking a double-decker bus to a royal engagement.

The Duke and Duchess used the iconic bus to travel to a meet and greet at the London Transport Museum in Covent Garden.

Joining Charles and Camilla were some local schoolchildren, who were taking part in Transport for London’s (TFL) STARs scheme, which aims to promote sustainable travel.

Photos from the occasion show Charles and Camilla boarding the double-decker bus outside their Clarence House residence, before being driven to the Transport Museum.

One of the snaps shows the Duke and Duchess standing in front on the bus – like any other commuter – while holding their umbrellas in the rain.

Camilla, who stepped out wearing a three-quarter length cerulean jacket, knee-high black boots and black gloves, was all smiles as she posed for snaps under her see-through brolly.

Charles looked just as sharp in his navy jacket, which he wore over his classic cobalt blue suit, which he teamed with a crisp white collared shirt and sky-blue tie.

The royal couple were also joined by Transport for London Commissioner Mike Brown, who was seen chatting with the Duke on the top deck, as they made their way to the museum.

After arriving at their destination, Charles and Camilla met with London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, who joined them on their visit, which was to mark 20 years of Transport for London.

At one point, the royal couple were presented with commemorative plaques engraved with their respective titles, which they proudly displayed in another candid snap.

According to Express, Charles even gave a speech, in which he spoke about how much he enjoyed being able to use the electric commuter bus to travel to the museum.

“What an enormous pleasure it is to have this brief opportunity to come and visit you all this afternoon and also to have travelled in a very smart, electric, highly sustainable bus, which reached here happily and safely,” he said.