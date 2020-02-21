Triple M presenter, Lawrence Mooney has said we don’t need a visit from Prince William and Kate Middleton Instagram

Rumour has it that Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to head Down Under to embark on a bushfire recovery tour of affected coastal towns. Getty

Mooney maintains that he is not a “royal hater”, rather wants to make sure we get our priorities right.



“I think, of the lot, Wills and Kate deport themselves beautifully and are the only viable royals.



“Harry and Meghan have quit while the Queen and Prince Philip are too old to travel.”

The Morrison government is apparently in talks with Buckingham Palace to arrange a royal visit to Australia in the near future. Getty

In February it was revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may head to Australia to embark on a bushfire recovery tour of affected coastal towns.

Wills and Kate have been quite vocal about their distress over the recent bushfires and have taken to social media on several occasions to discuss their concerns for Australians.

Wills and Kate’s rumoured travel plans come amid whispers they are set to resume talks with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after a “new system” has been put in place. Getty

The visit, which will be Wills’ fifth time Down Under and the pair's first since 2014, is expected to include a tour of bushfire-ravaged areas in New South Wales and Victoria.

Kensington Palace is yet to comment on any scheduled travel plans for William and Kate, and it’s not clear whether the royal couple would bring their children with them.