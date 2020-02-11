Rumour has it that Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to head Down Under to embark on a bushfire recovery tour of affected coastal towns. Getty

Wills and Kate have been quite vocal about their distress over the recent bushfires and have taken to social media on several occasions to discuss their concerns for Australians.

While they were reportedly keen to head Down Under as soon as possible to assess the impact of the fires, they apparently didn’t want their visit to overshadow the recovery process.

That said, it has been suggested a royal tour could potentially could help raise more international donations for the recovery effort, as a result of the couple's high profile and massive following on social media.

The Morrison government is apparently in talks with Buckingham Palace to arrange a royal visit to Australia in the near future. Getty

The visit, which will be Wills’ fifth time Down Under and the pair's first since 2014, is expected to include a tour of bushfire-ravaged areas in New South Wales and Victoria.

Kensington Palace is yet to comment on any scheduled travel plans for William and Kate, and it’s not clear whether the royal couple would bring their children with them.

Wills and Kate’s rumoured travel plans come amid whispers they are set to resume talks with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after a “new system” has been put in place.

Senior royal editor for PEOPLE Michelle Tauber recently revealed that while things were frosty between the royal foursome following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step down as senior royals, things are now improving.

"We have a source telling us that when Harry and Meghan left, it wasn’t on good terms,” Michelle told the publication.

"However, another source told us that they are both relieved and they are starting to be able to begin communications again and things are warming up," she said.