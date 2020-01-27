Lizzie thinks her ex-friend is to blame for the royal split..

“Kate wasn’t too amused by the way Meghan was behaving,” Lizzie explains.

“You never see Kate whingeing and moaning and she’s had a fair bit of bad press herself, but you don’t see Kate going on TV. Kate does it the right way. Meghan should have taken a leaf out of Kate’s book.”

According to Lizzie, Kate also blames Meghan for ruining her once-close relationship with Harry.

Lizzie met Meghan back in 2013.

“Before Meghan came on the scene, Harry, William and Kate were so close. Now Harry seems to be a different guy. It seems Meghan has alienated him from his friends and family.”

Lizzie adds that just like the Queen, Kate’s biggest fear is that Meghan will sell out the monarchy for millions.

“The Queen is worried Meghan will go nuclear. She’s worried she will go to the Oprah Winfrey talk shows and spill all the beans on the royal family.

Lizzie say: “But I don’t know how they’re going to do this.”

“I mean look, already her friends have gone and said the royal family is toxic. I think theQueen had to take firm reins and let them have their way, let them go, because she needed to take control.”

Lizzie also claims Meghan’s ultimate goal is to turn herself and Harry into global stars like the Beckhams – and she won’t let anyone, not even the royal family, stand in her way.

“Don’t forget, I met Meghan a few years ago and Victoria Beckham was there and Meghan was squealing with excitement that Victoria was in the same building as her,” she recalls.