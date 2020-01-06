There’s no doubt the last 12 months have been challenging for the Sussexes who have come under fire time and time again for what some describe as their blatant disregard for the monarchy. Getty

At one point, Meghan was spotted storming off on her husband who looked visibly stressed and upset.

While the cause of the argument is not known, New Idea understands it was the moment it all went wrong for the already fragile couple – who decided to take some time apart in a bid to save their marriage.

“Poor Harry is doing everything he can to save their marriage,” an insider reveals.

“They have had a lot to face especially for Meghan. It’s been their first year together and there is a new baby so they have struggled to cope at times and it’s put pressure on the marriage.

“Plus there have been baby blues and all the distressing fallout from the TV program where they criticised the royals’ uncaring attitude. Then the legal battle with papers over stories they thought were critical. It was a cry for help and they both wanted out of that life.”

Meghan and Harry, along with their son, Archie, have spent more than a month in the US where Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, resides.

Meghan and Harry are rumoured to have been struggling privately to cope with the pressures that come with being a world-famous couple. Getty

They are also said to have celebrated Christmas as a family in Canada at a secluded estate.

But our well-placed source reveals the couple, who cancelled Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham so that they could go abroad, barely spent any time together at all.

“The reason Meghan’s gone back to Canada is because it is a complete escape, a place where she feels happy with her own friends and family. They’ve gone on this extended break as a complete and utter break away from royal life. They are trying to get back on track.

“And it has helped that they’ve been able to spend time apart and give each other space to think about the future.”

Despite their difficulties, the insider adds Harry and Meghan are most definitely still in love and are trying to reconnect for the sake of their son.

Despite their difficulties, the insider adds Harry and Meghan are most definitely still in love and are trying to reconnect for the sake of their son. Getty

“This is just a rocky patch but somehow the couple will come through and be stronger than ever. But things aren’t easy.

“Harry is desperate not to give up on the relationship especially now he has his own family that he so longed for,” the insider said.

Harry loves being a father and it’s clear that he dotes on his son, with the couple posting an adorable pic of the prince cuddling Archie on social media.

Despite this, royal biographer Phil Dampier says he has doubts the marriage will survive.

“Meghan has clearly struggled with being a royal but I’m surprised she wasn’t more prepared,” he explained.

“Hopefully they have spent their break in Canada thinking things through and will come back with a different attitude, but I’m not certain they will.

“When they married, I thought they were a strong team and the relationship would last, but now I’m not so sure,” he said.

