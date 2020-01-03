Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kicked off the New Year by acknowledging the work of a journalist-led Instagram account that publishes ‘good news only”. Getty

“However, this time we will be focusing on just one account each month. For January, we would like to shine a spotlight on @goodnews_movement.

“This journalist run-page covers and celebrates acts of kindness and good news in our global community. We hope it brings you joy!” the royals added.

According to the Good News Movement’s Instagram account, it currently has 204,000 followers, who tune in to watch videos and read stories about kind-hearted individuals.

Taking to their own account, Sussex Royal, on Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess revealed they will continue to use their social media to highlight one inspiring account each month in 2020. Getty

Harry and Meghan’s shout out comes after it was revealed their own Instagram account had reached a whopping 10 million followers.

Sussex Royal reached the milestone figure before New Year in addition to breaking a Guinness World Record when it launched on April 2 last year.

According to The Sun, Harry and Meghan’s account broke the monumental record of reaching one million followers the fastest, when it reached the figure in less than six hours.

Their record was only beaten by Jennifer Aniston, who reached a million followers in five hours and 45 minutes, when she finally took the plunge and joined the site in October.

Despite reaching the 10M mark, Harry and Meghan still trail behind the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, whose Kensington Royal account has 10.6 million fans.

Aside from the young royals’ impressive figures, Her Majesty’s account, The Royal Family has garnered 7.1 million followers, while Charles and Camilla’s Clarence House account has 939K followers.