‘It’s obvious that they will never be friends or even have a cordial relationship. They tolerated each other until they couldn’t anymore,’ the source added.

The palace has yet to comment on In Touch magazine’s sensational allegations, and the wild claims about Kate's alleged attitude to Archie have not been substantiated by any other source. One royal insider dismisses the allegations and insists that the notion that caring mum Kate would act in such a way is 'too silly for words.'

What is known, is that the decision to quit did not come from Meghan, but Prince Harry - who had ‘been unhappy for years’ and was a ‘lost soul’.

‘He’s been waiting to leave and Meghan wholeheartedly supported his plan,’ the source added.

Prince William and Harry have ended their two-year feud after holding secret peace talks following Harry's shock decision to remove himself from the royal family.

According to British newspaper The Sun, the pair patched up their rocky relationship with ‘groundbreaking’ talks.

In October, Prince Harry admitted that he and brother William were ‘on different paths’ and have ‘good days’ and ‘bad days’, according to 7 News.

Harry and Meghan have repeatedly found themselves at the centre of unrelenting gossip with whispers of a rift between the couple and Prince William and Kate.

A ‘senior royal source’ told The Sun that 'given Harry is now permanently moving away, there was a realisation if they didn’t sort things out now, they never would'.

‘Of course there have been serious differences in opinions but the family warmth is back. And they’re sad they’re going to be so far apart.’

Now royal insiders are hoping that the royal family rifts will soon be fixed, if only for the sake of the Queen.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, revealed the monarch is taking a hands-off approach.

'Her Majesty does not care for the alleged feuding amongst her grandchildren William and Harry,' told The Sun.

'That would make her very sad. But she would never interfere with their lives.'