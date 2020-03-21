Lady Anne Glenconner claims Meghan Markle didn’t understand she would have to work as a royal. Getty

Back in January, royal commentator Omid Scobie revealed that the former Suits actress joined the royal family under the impression that “the role came with an almost instant popularity” and that he thought Meghan had “unrealistic expectations” of her new gig.



He revealed on the Heirpod podcast: “I think one of the biggest mistakes Meghan made, and I’ve heard this from sources close to her, is that she naively went in thinking this role came almost with an instant popularity.”

The news comes after one of Meghan's former co-stars claims he was offered US$70,000 to lie about dating Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Getty

Simon Rex told podcast “Hollywood Raw” that UK tabloids asked him to "exaggerate" details of his relationship with the Duchess.

“Nothing happened. We never even kissed,” Rex revealed. “It was just, like, we hung out once in a very non-datey way. She was just someone I had met on a TV show and we got lunch. That was the extent of it.”

Actor Simon Rex has revealed that he was offered US$70,000 to lie about dating his former co-star, Meghan Markle. Getty

Harry, Meghan and their baby son Archie Harrison have reportedly gone into isolation as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the world.

Having just returned to Canada following their final engagements as senior royals, the royal couple are reportedly “observing the quarantine” with their 10-month-old son.