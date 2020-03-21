Actor Simon Rex has revealed that he was offered US$70,000 to lie about dating his former co-star, Meghan Markle. Getty

The news comes as Harry and Meghan have gone into isolation with their son Archie Harrison as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the world.

Having just returned to Canada following their final engagements as senior royals, the royal couple are reportedly “observing the quarantine” with their 10-month-old son.

“They are following the rules put forth by the World Health Organization,” a source told the publication.

Harry and Meghan’s apparent self-isolation comes after it was revealed the first royal family member to be diagnosed with coronavirus had been identified.

Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria, has gone into quarantine, after he tested positive for the virus on Thursday, People reported.

With the Coronavirus pandemic seemingly worsening, royals across the globe are now taking extreme action to protect their safety, with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth cancelling her engagements and heading to Windsor Castle early for the Easter period.