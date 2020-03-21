Actor Simon Rex says he was offered serious cash to lie about dating Meghan Markle
Actor Simon Rex has revealed that he was offered US$70,000 to lie about dating his former co-star, Meghan Markle.
The former MTV VJ told podcast “Hollywood Raw” that UK tabloids offered him the money to "exaggerate" details of his relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.
“Nothing happened. We never even kissed,” Rex revealed. “It was just, like, we hung out once in a very non-datey way. She was just someone I had met on a TV show and we got lunch. That was the extent of it.”
Us Magazine reports that before Meghan married Prince Harry in May 2018, a number of British tabloids claimed that she dated Rex, and labelled him as "one of her many former suitors".
The news comes as Harry and Meghan have gone into isolation with their son Archie Harrison as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the world.
Having just returned to Canada following their final engagements as senior royals, the royal couple are reportedly “observing the quarantine” with their 10-month-old son.
Meghan was linked to Simon by the tabloids before she wed Prince Harry in May, 2018.
“They are following the rules put forth by the World Health Organization,” a source told the publication.
Harry and Meghan’s apparent self-isolation comes after it was revealed the firstroyal familymember to be diagnosed withcoronavirushad been identified.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly in self-isolation with their son Archie Harrison as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the world.
Archie Harrison.
Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria, has gone into quarantine, after he tested positive for the virus on Thursday,Peoplereported.
Prince Harry and his son Archie Harrison.
With the Coronavirus pandemic seemingly worsening, royals across the globe are now taking extreme action to protect their safety, with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth cancelling her engagements and heading to Windsor Castle early for the Easter period.