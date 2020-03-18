Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumoured to have gone into isolation with their son, Archie, in Canada, as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Getty

“They are following the rules put forth by the World Health Organization,” a source told the publication.

Harry and Meghan’s apparent self-isolation comes after it was revealed the first royal family member to be diagnosed with coronavirus had been identified.

Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria, has gone into quarantine, after he tested positive for the virus on Thursday, People reported.

The Duke and Duchess are reportedly not taking any chances, especially where their son is concerned, and have taking extra precautions to maintain their health. Getty

According to the publication, the 59-year-old confirmed the shocking news to Austrian TV channel oe24, when his flu-like symptoms turned out to be COVID-19.

“It’s annoying, but I’m fine. It’s not the Black Plague,” Karl said.

“I thought it was the usual flu. When a friend called me that he had a positive test at a congress in Switzerland, I was also tested.”

Harry and Meghan are reportedly “observing the quarantine” with their 10-month-old son, Archie. Getty

“I have to expressly praise the Austrian authorities because they act with measure and aim. Panic mood is not appropriate,” the head of the House of Habsburg-Lorraine said.

With the Coronavirus pandemic seemingly worsening, royals across the globe are now taking extreme action to protect their safety, with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth cancelling her engagements and heading to Windsor Castle early for the Easter period.