Our source believes she’s considering reaching out to him under the guise of concern for his health.

“Tom Sr is a 76-year-old man who’s overweight and has serious heart problems – he’s about at risk of Covid complications as it gets, without even taking into consideration that he travels regularly between his homes in Mexico and Los Angeles,” says a source.

“It would make sense that despite their dramas, it’s time for them to break bread at her new home in Santa Barbara – and it’s a bonus that getting him back onside might help stem the bad press of this book of Samantha’s.”

Samantha spilled a few secrets from her scandalous memoir to The Sun this week, admitting that her duchess sister may not be too happy with everything in there.

“I don’t know if she (Meghan) will be comfortable with it,” she told the publication. “Some things she will and some things she won’t.”

The Duchess’ sister went on to explain that the, “truth is stranger than fiction and I have predicated myself on the truth”.

“I think the royal family will like it and will enjoy it and nothing they should be uncomfortable with,” Samantha admitted. “I hope they find it warm, funny, honest and heartfelt.”

The explosive memoir however isn't flying off the shelves, much like the Harry and Meghan biography Finding Freedom that was released last year.

Speaking on the Jeremy Vine show, television presenter Storm Huntley said: “Meghan Markle’s sister who has been extremely vocal is experiencing the same problem as she tries to sell her book which is called The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1.

"Which means she was hoping to do a Part 2, but the book has come in at a dismal 81st in America,” Storm added.

Broadcaster Jeremy Vine them chimed in: “I would read the sister's book for sure,” before adding: “I guarantee it would be an absolute cracker."

