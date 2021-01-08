Harry (left) and Meghan (right) were dealt a brutal blow ahead of the release of their “unauthorised” tell-all book, Finding Freedom, when its price was slashed before it even hits stores. Getty

Speaking on the Jeremy Vine show, television presenter Storm Huntley sensationally claimed that fans can now buy the book and still get change for a pound.

“So Harry and Meghan’s explosive book, the one with all the insights into the Royal Family, Finding Freedom… it started off being sold for £20 and now you can purchase it for 99p,” Storm began.

"You can actually get change for a pound when you buy it. So clearly our interest in the couple is waning and our interest in this book is non-existent."

Harry and Meghan's book is reportedly being flogged for as little as 99p (or about $1.75 in Australian dollars). Getty

The television presenter then went on to claim that Meghan’s sister, Samantha, who recently released her own tell-all tome, is equally experiencing poor sales in the US.

“Meghan Markle’s sister who has been extremely vocal is experiencing the same problem as she tries to sell her book which is called The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1.

"Which means she was hoping to do a Part 2, but the book has come in at a dismal 81st in America,” Storm added.

Harry and Meghan's “explosive” biography was written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Getty

Broadcaster Jeremy Vine them chimed in: “I would read the sister's book for sure,” before adding: “I guarantee it would be an absolute cracker."

The reported lack of interest in Finding Freedom is a far cry from its initial buzz, which led to the book hitting the number one spot on the first day of its pre-order release.

“For the first time, go beyond the headlines and discover the true story of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex,” co-author Omid wrote on Twitter at the time.