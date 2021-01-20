The fiery legal battle between Meghan Markle and her father has reached the high court today and, needless to say, things are heating up. In fact, they may have just reached boiling point.

In 2018, after Thomas Markle staged paparazzi photos of himself ahead of Meghan and Harry’s wedding, the Duchess announced that the now 76-year-old would no longer be walking her down the aisle on her big day.

Since then, the pair’s rocky relationship has been well documented.

After the Mail on Sunday published an edited version of a private letter Meghan sent to her father in 2019, urging him to stop victimising her, the former actress filed a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers for the breach in privacy.

Now, father and daughter are finally facing off in court. And it seems things are getting ugly.