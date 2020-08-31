Pack your passports, the Sussexes are coming back to the UK in 2021! Getty

In a rare joint statement by Harry and his older brother Prince William, the brothers revealed that a new statue of their late mother Princess Diana is to be unveiled at Kensington Palace.

The Palace said due to the coronavirus pandemic, instillation was delayed, but that it will take place in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on July 1, 2021 - on what would've been Diana's 60th birthday.

"Our mother touched so many lives," William and Harry's statement read.

"We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy."

The Sunken Garden was a favourite spot of Princess Diana's and was also the location of Prince Harry and Meghan's official engagement photo call.

Harry and Meghan's engagement photo call took place in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden - a favourite spot of Diana's. Getty

They may be on better terms now, but William and Harry fell out in 2018 in the lead-up to Harry and Meghan's wedding.

Diana’s long serving former protection officer Ken Wharfe says the brothers' feud would not have occurred had Diana still been alive.

“She had tremendous influence over them both and I simply don’t think they would have fallen out like this had Diana been around because she wouldn’t have allowed it to escalate,” he told Vanity Fair.

“She’d have quickly instigated a resolution. I don’t think Harry and Meghan would have left Kensington Palace if Diana was still around. If she could see the brothers at war, she’d be very upset about it. She always loved the fact the boys were so close.”

"If she could see the brothers at war, she’d be very upset about it." Getty

The news of Harry and Meghan's return follows claims that the couple are “struggling to work as a team”, according to a body language expert.

“When Meghan speaks, it is her taking the stage and Harry immediately looks at the floor. She is not working with him, not referencing him, there is no connection with Harry at all,” explains Louise Mahler.

“They are struggling to work as a team,” she added.

“This is now the Meghan show, with Harry the side act.”