Prince Harry and Meghann Markle have seemingly broken their social media silence after it was reported they hadn’t posted fresh content in a while. Getty

In the pretend message, Jon reaches out to Harry to discuss his upcoming trip to the UK and gives the prince he opportunity to talk about plans for the Invictus Games.

The video starts with a message from Jon saying: “Hey Harry, how’s it going?”

With a cheeky reference to one of Jon’s most famous songs, Harry replies: “Hey! I’m good! Just livin’ on a prayer… What’s up?”

The Sussexes shared a hilarious mock text message conversation between Harry and rock legend Jon Bon Jovi. Getty

Jon continues to write: “I’m in London on the 28th of February and have an idea… #Invictus.”

Harry replies: “Nice! Is it you and the band?”

Jon responds: “Just me for now, but don’t worry - I’ve got some back up that I think will work…”

Harry concludes by writing: “Ha! Don’t expect me to sing… BUT I’ll give it a shot!”

The cheeky post was also captioned: “Coming soon... #WeAreInvictus."

The tongue-in-cheek message comes less than 24 hours after it was reported that Harry and Meghan had all but gone silent on social media, with them only posting rehashed content. Instagram

It also added: "Disclaimer - this is not a real text conversation."

The post comes after it was reported the Sussexes will take part in at least six more engagements before they officially step back as senior royals on March 31.

Aside from Harry meeting with Jon for a recording session for the Invictus Games Choir, Meghan will also step out for International Women's Day, Sky News reported.

Other commitments for the Sussexes include the Endeavour Fund Awards, the opening of Silverstone Experience and Mountbatten Musical Festival.