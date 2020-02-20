Getty

What’s more, the last time they shared fresh content, was when Meghan took to Instagram on January 22 to share the news of her surprise visit to animal charity Mayhew.

Since then, the only snaps the Duke and Duchess have shared have been rehashed images of them taking part in past engagements.

Despite the lack of fresh content, Harry and Meghan kicked off the New Year by revealing they only intended to follow one Instagram account per month.

At the time, the Duke and Duchess stated that their first “follow” would be a journalist-led Instagram account that publishes ‘good news only”.

Taking to their Instagram account, the Duke and Duchess revealed they will continue to use their social media to highlight one inspiring account each month in 2020.

“For 2020 we will be continuing our tradition of highlighting accounts that inspire, and that remind us of all the good that is happening in the world,” the royals captioned.

“However, this time we will be focusing on just one account each month. For January, we would like to shine a spotlight on @goodnews_movement.

“This journalist run-page covers and celebrates acts of kindness and good news in our global community. We hope it brings you joy!” the royals added.