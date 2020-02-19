Meghan Markle has been accused of deleting user comments from her Instagram posts. Getty

While the focal point of the post was to highlight the creative process of the magazine, fans were seemingly more concerned about the Duchess’ recent decision to step down.

What’s more, it appeared that Meghan’s team may have been doing some damage control, as many fans posted comments alleging that their previous comments had been deleted.

In a lengthy comment, one royalist wrote: “The deletions happening here is Unbelievable!! Thousands upon thousands of comments being deleted!! Only nice comments stay.

The Duchess has shared several posts since announcing that she is quitting the royal family, but on Tuesday, it was reported she is trying to portray a profile that isn’t authentic. Instagram

“Know that people are expressing their opinions based on the actions they’ve seen before them.

“These people loved Meghan at the beginning, all these negative comments came from people who were once fans,” the user added.

Another person stated: “Every time you delete my comment it means you’ve read it.”

A third person added: “Please delete this account already.”

Meghan has been accused of removing nasty comments from her posts, including her most recent behind-the-scenes Vogue post. Instagram

Despite the criticism, some fans showed support for the Duchess, with one fan replying to another angry user, writing: “Actually we reported your comments, so Instagram found it abusive they deleted, you sound ignorant.”

The social media backlash comes after Meghan’s estranged half-sister Samantha slammed the Duchess for being “jealous” of her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

Speaking to The Daily Star, the 55-year-old claimed that Meghan is envious of the Duchess of Cambridge and even went as far as to allege she sabotaged her birthday.