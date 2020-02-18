Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha has slammed the Duchess of Sussex for being “jealous” of her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. CBS

"Sad she would do that on Kate's birthday - I believe she was jealous of beautiful Kate,” Samantha said.

"She could never compare – Kate is iconic! Perfect Queen material and lovely as a family member especially as a mother."

Samantha then gave Kate a shout out for her frugal fashion sense, saying she has the ability to make a $200 frock look like a million-dollar garment.

Samantha claimed that Meghan is envious of the Duchess of Cambridge and even went as far as to allege she sabotaged her birthday. Getty

The 55-year-old then told the publication the recent negative press surrounding Meghan occurred as a result of the Duchess’ actions after her announcement to step down.

She made reference to Meghan and Harry’s charity work, saying if the Duchess was a “true humanitarian” she would focus her attention on issues that really matter.

"If she was smart she would be a true humanitarian, benefit the world especially poverty issues and be in a favourable public light," she said.

Samantha told the publication the recent negative press surrounding Meghan occurred as a result of the Duchess’ actions after her announcement to step down. Getty

Samantha’s comments come after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s actions were called into question by Evening Standard Royal editor, Robert Jobson, who labelled them as “freeloaders”.

Speaking during an interview on Sky News, Robert said the royal couple’s recent appearance in Miami has fueled a developing “ill feeling” they are taking advantage of the system.

“Given the bad publicity that’s happened in terms of them flying to do the JP Morgan job… there’s a lot of ill feeling going on here (in the UK) about them being, and lots of reports in America too, about them being freeloaders,” Robert said.