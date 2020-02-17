Kate Middleton has made a very candid confession about the perils of parenthood, in which she admitted motherhood can be a very lonely experience. Getty

“Having had such a wonderful support network through pregnancy and delivery from nurses and midwives, it’s then a very lonely period between then and perhaps going into the educational system,” Kate admitted.

“There are some incredible communities out there, which I have been to see, that do as much as they can in terms of including parents, but it is quite a lonely period for a mother, and for families really too.

“Where do they go if they need support, whether it’s for their child or for themselves? And that’s why I’m looking at really trying to join the dots.

Kate said the time between giving birth and sending your children to school can be especially daunting for new parents.

“That’s why I think it’s so important for communities like this, coming together, joining the dots for parents, with the children and the educational system,” she said.

When asked about her parenting style, Kate told podcast host Giovanni Fletcher she takes reference from her own childhood, which she credits as being rich in positive relationships.

“If I take the experience from my own childhood, coupled with what I know now and what I’ve learnt from the experts in the early years sector, I think there's a few things that really stand out for me,” Kate said.

Kate, who appeared on the podcast to talk about her five big questions survey, said while there are plenty of prenatal support services, there needs to be more postnatal intervention.

“One is [the] quality of relationships – so those moments that you spend with people that are around you. I remember that from my own childhood.

"I had an amazing granny who devoted a lot of time to us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, cooking with us, and I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences I give my children now,” she said.