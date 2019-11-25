Prince Harry and Meghan Markle previously admitted they struggled with the intense scrutiny they received from the media and general public. Getty

The shocking poll found that 44 per cent of Brits thought it was inappropriate that the Duke and Duchess received the money, while 17 per cent of people were undecided.

In a stark contrast, 71 per cent of people believe it’s OK for the Queen to receive public funding, while only 18 per cent of people disagreed.

While Harry and Meghan were seemingly subbed by people, Prince Andrew received the least amount of support, with only 13 per cent of people saying he deserved funding.

It appears Harry and Meghan speaking out hasn’t changed the opinion of many royalists, with a new poll revealing that people think they shouldn’t be receiving public funding. Getty

Similar to the Queen, Wills and Kate were seemingly popular, with 60 per cent of people thinking it is acceptable that they get public funding.

Prince Charles and Camilla also appeared to be popular with the general public, with 51 per cent of people saying yes to them being funded.

Despite the show of support, many Brits now believe that it’s time to stop financially supporting the royal family with taxpayer money.

In a stark contrast, 71 per cent of people believe it’s OK for the Queen to receive public funding, while only 18 per cent of people disagreed. Getty

While the poll revealed that an overwhelming seven in 10 Brits believe the nation should retain the monarchy, 67 per cent of people agreed the royal family shouldn't be funded at all.

The publication also revealed the sovereign grant costs taxpayers £67 million, which equates to more than $126 million (AUD).

Royal author Phil Dampier told the publication: “Prince Andrew has a massive task to salvage what’s left of his reputation.

“Nor does it surprise me that people think Harry and Meghan should pay their own way.”