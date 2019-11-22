Sources say Prince William and Kate Middleton are not reaching out to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Getty

Others have suggested Prince William's position as the future king has created never-ending tension with Prince Harry.

"There is going to be some competitiveness between him and Harry. That already puts a rock in the relationship," a source said, according to The Daily Mail.

In an interview for the explosive ITV documentary, Prince Harry admitted he and William were on "different paths." Getty

Meghan and Harry are taking an unusual six-week break to regroup over Christmas and will forgo the Royal Family Christmas at Sandringham.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month," Buckingham Palace announced in a statement to royal correspondent Omid Scobie.

"Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria."

Royal experts believe their decision shows there is a "deep rift."

"It's very hard to see this as anything other than a snub to the Queen and the rest of the royal family," Phil Dampier, told MailOnline. "If Harry and Meghan wanted to heal the divisions they should have turned up at Sandringham. It's a great shame but there seems to be a problem which is getting worse, not better."

The Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, 2017. Getty

"I don't buy it's the turn of Meghan to spend Christmas with her family. She's only close to her mother and they will see plenty of her during their six-week break. I'm sure that the Queen would be happy to invite Doria to Sandringham to join them," he continued.

While Queen Elizabeth II has publicly given her support, royal sources told The Daily Mail that she was unaware of their Christmas plans until Prince Harry called her at Buckingham Palace last week to decline her open invitation.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward argued that their decision is a sad one considering the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are "in their dotage." Her beliefs may not be far off, as it was recently alleged Prince Philip hasn't "felt so energetic" for a few weeks and had "a bit of a wobble" recently.

"The Queen might be a little hurt but she’s far too gracious to ever let it show or be known," she told The Sun.

Queen Elizabeth II has given her public support of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's break. Getty

As Meghan and Harry spend their first Christmas with baby Archie away from the royal family, many are left wondering they have a relationship with the Royal Family at all.