Meghan Markle shocked by Prince Andrew's interview Getty/BBC

The former Suits actor took particular offence to Andrew's quote that he would remember a sexual encounter because sex for a man was a "positive act".

Since the interview was broadcast last Saturday, Andrew has been ordered to move his private office out of Britain's Buckingham Palace, amid the continuing fallout over his former friendship with the late paedo Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, authorized his eviction from the palace in London, in what is just "the latest humiliation for the beleaguered" Duke of York, The Times of London revealed.

The report came hours after the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra announced that the group’s board had “decided that the Orchestra should part company with its” royal patron, Andrew, “with immediate effect.”

Barclays also announced Friday that it was withdrawing support from Andrew’s entrepreneurship project, Pitch@Palace, "In light of the current situation."

And Andrew’s private secretary Amanda Thirsk, who supported the plan to do a disastrous interview with the BBC that ignited a week’s worth of negative headlines about the prince, reportedly will leave her job to run Pitch@Palace, according to 7 News.

Andrew stood down from duty.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support,” Andrew said in a statement Wednesday.