Macca's Monopoly is back! McDonalds

There will also be millions of Macca’s menu items to win instantly so get peeling!

And for the first time ever, customers will be able to earn MyMacca’s Rewards points while they play.

Tobi Fukushima, Marketing Manager at McDonald’s Australia said, “The Monopoly Game at Macca’s is a major fan favourite, that brings Aussie’s together with a little friendly competition.

“We’re excited to be offering over 58 million prizes this year, across a range of categories, with everything from travel, holidays, cash, camping and outdoors to fitness and electronics.”

“The prize pool is worth more than half a billion dollars – so get excited and get ready to play, by downloading and registering in the MyMacca’s app!”

Get peeling - you have a 1 in 4 chance of winning. Mcdonalds

This isn’t the first time Macca’s has offered amazing prizes, Julian, 26, from Wentworth Point won a $10,000 voucher from THE ICONIC in 2021.

“I was working night shift and my co-worker convinced me to get McDonald’s for dinner and was explaining the MyMacca’s app to me while we ate,” they explained.

“When I finished in the morning, I redeemed my tickets and saw I won a voucher for THE ICONIC, although I didn't look at how much.”



“A week later, I got an email saying the voucher I won was worth $10,000 - I literally dropped my food on the ground in shock and called my family straight away.”

“Winning The Monopoly Game at Macca’s has been awesome - I've been able to help my family in getting them all new clothes and now I’m set for birthday presents for a while!”

The prizes are amazing! McDonalds

So hurry! The Monopoly Game at Macca’s is running nationwide from 31 August to 18 October 2022.

