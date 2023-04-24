On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, you’ll be able to score a McChicken burger from McDonald’s Australia for just $1!
Available exclusively via the MyMacca’s app, McDonald’s is offering the McChicken for only $1 because the fast food chain believes the burger is the ‘middle child of its menu’ and deserves a chance in the spotlight.
Marketing Director for McDonald’s Australia, Tim Kenward, said:
“Because every middle child deserves a little celebration, we’re showing mid kids just how special they are with an exclusive one day only deal on Wednesday via the MyMacca’s app, featuring our very own middle child, the McChicken,” Tim continued.
Via the MyMacca’s app, you’ll be able to get a McChicken for $1 on April 26.
“Mid kids, now is your time to shine. Shout yourself a $1 McChicken, because that’s what we call a middle child celebration.”
The McChicken burger features 100% Australian RSPCA Approved quality chicken breast, cooked in a crispy seasoned tempura coating. Topped with 100% Aussie crisp lettuce and creamy McChicken Sauce, this classic burger is delicious - even more so when it’ll only set you back a dollar.
To score this deal, all you have to do is use the MyMaccas’s app to order the McChicken, at any time between 10.30am-11.59pm on April 26.
The MyMacca’s app can be used at drive thru, kiosk or front counter but the $1 McChicken offer is limited to one per person and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.