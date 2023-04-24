Via the MyMacca’s app, you’ll be able to get a McChicken for $1 on April 26. McDonald's

“Mid kids, now is your time to shine. Shout yourself a $1 McChicken, because that’s what we call a middle child celebration.”

The McChicken burger features 100% Australian RSPCA Approved quality chicken breast, cooked in a crispy seasoned tempura coating. Topped with 100% Aussie crisp lettuce and creamy McChicken Sauce, this classic burger is delicious - even more so when it’ll only set you back a dollar.

To score this deal, all you have to do is use the MyMaccas’s app to order the McChicken, at any time between 10.30am-11.59pm on April 26.

The MyMacca’s app can be used at drive thru, kiosk or front counter but the $1 McChicken offer is limited to one per person and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.