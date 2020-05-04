Coleman Rayner

Matthew has been open in the past about his struggle with addiction, admitting that he became hooked on Vicodin and was also drinking heavily in the mid-to-late ’90s.

He even confessed to not remembering a large chunk of filming the Friends series due to his substance abuse.

“I couldn’t stop. Eventually things got so bad that I couldn’t hide it, and then everybody knew,” Matthew revealed in a 2013 interview with People.

Matthew has also been worrying fans with his Instagram habits, after he posted a picture with the words: “Why is today especially hard??” and informed his followers he was not wearing any pants.

But like most of the world, the sitcom star is likely suffering the effects of being locked up thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Sun, Matthew is quarantining with sober friends and close team members and has not been spending isolation with his girlfriend, talent manager Molly Hurwitz.

