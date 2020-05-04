Matthew Perry's downward spiral: What really happened
The Friends star was seen out and about looking dishevelled
- by
New Idea
FriendsactorMatthew Perry has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles for the first time in six months during thecity’s coronavirus crisis lockdown.
The 50-year-old looked almost unrecognisable from his days starringas funnyman Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom, sporting face stubble and wild grey hair as he was photographed during his rare public outing.
WATCH: Matthew Perry admits he can't remember three years of his role on Friends
Matthew was spotted looking dishevelled insweatpants, abaggy untucked tee and checked blue shirt whenhe briefly stepped outside.