And it appears musician Johnny McDaid, 43, is not very happy with his on-off girlfriend’s flirt fest.
According to an insider, Johnny reportedly stormed out of their shared Malibu home after seeing Courteney and Matthew’s very public flirting.
“There was a jealous row after their date night at Giorgio Baldi restaurant after Johnny found a string of what he described as ‘inappropriate’ messages between the co-stars,” a source discloses.
The insider went on to reveal that Matthew has always been ‘in love’ with his former Friends colleague – and old feelings are being reignited thanks to the reunion filming.
The rumoured romantic spark between Courteney and Matthew comes after she shared an adorable mother-daughter throwback earlier this year.
In February, The Friends star took to Instagram to post a side-by-side showing just how different her school formal outfit is to her daughters Coco’s formal.
“Our first formals!” Courteney captioned the adorable snap.
“I’m not saying times have changed but, someone is a little more ‘formal’ than someone else. Obviously, it was a little chillier in Alabama,” she wrote at the time.
