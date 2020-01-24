Courtney Cox shares pictures of the Friends cast during their last supper

"'The Last Supper' before taping 'The Last One' on Jan 23, 2004. #tbt #friends," she wrote.

Courtney’s co-star and BFF Jennifer Aniston commented on the post with a string of crying emojis.

While Lisa Kudrow added: "Awwww!"

Courtney has loved sharing memories with fans. In May, she also shared a photo from a trip the cast took to Las Vegas together before the show first aired.

"The one where the six of us went to Vegas and no one knew we were F.R.I.E.N.D.S yet

#tbt #beforeitaired #lovetheseguys," Courtney captioned the photo of the group, which included Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa, Jennifer and Courtney.

Co-writer of the show Martha Kauffman said this week that she would be “totally behind” an unscripted special, but stressed the point that there will not be a scripted reboot.

"If it was the right thing, if it were the six of them together reflecting, talking about their experiences, and the episodes, then I’m totally behind it," she told reporters at the Producer Guild Awards.

"Nothing scripted," she added. "We will not do anything scripted."