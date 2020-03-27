As rumours heat up that Jennifer Aniston is back together with Brad Pitt another whisper has surfaced that she had a four year on and off affair with on-screen husband David Schwimmer. Getty

The source said Jen and David’s fellow Friends co-star Courteney was especially shocked when she reportedly learned of their romance.

But as the source claimed, there is a reason the co-stars kept it all under wraps.

The insider went on to allege that, at the time, Jen and David were scared their blossoming romance would end up affecting their work and potentially cost them their jobs.

Much to David's heartbreak, Jen reportedly ended the affair and left him for Brad Pitt.

“David was head over heels in love with her. He was heartbroken but they did their best not to let it affect their friendship, because at the end of the day he and Jen were always pals,” the insider added.

The news comes amid whispers Brad and Jen are apparently getting married again.

Sources claimed the couple “have fallen in love all over again” and are planning a secret beach wedding.

Life & Style previously claimed that Brad and Jen were planning on getting married in Cabo but have keep it under wraps under after they officiate their nuptials.

The event was reportedly going to be a super low-key affair and according to a source close to the couple, they want to avoid any hype at this time.

“What Brad craves most now is getting settled down and living happily with his soulmate, Jen,” the insider reportedly told the publication.