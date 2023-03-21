The best maternity activewear brands to shop in 2023

Instagram /@dkactive

dk active

Made sustainably and ethically with diversity and accessibility front of mind, dk active activewear is a must try whether pregnant or not. It's made here in Australia and offers sizing from AU 6 to AU 24. Their pregnancy range includes crops, leggings, shorts, tights and more, they even stock postnatal support once bub has arrived.

Price range: $74.95 to $139.95

Instagram /@activetruth

Active Truth

Feel comfortable and confident in Active Truth's maternity activewear that ranges from nursing friendly sports bras to sculpting leggings and shorts and even postnatal-wear. Their feeding shirts are high up on our wishlists.

Price range: $87 to $169.99

Instagram /@baethelabel

Bae The Label

From activewear to swimwear and their stunning line of maternity apparel, you can kit out your whole pregnancy wardrobe in one go at Bae The Label. Their ribbed swimsuits are our favourites and are perfect for laps in the pool.

Price range: $39.99 to $109.99

Instagram /@soonmaternity, @leahjay_

Soon Maternity

Simple yet stylish activewear and apparel to suit any of your maternity needs. Their leggings and feeding sweatshirts are maximum comfort throughout your whole pregnancy.

Price range: $39.95 to $119.95

Rockwear

Support where you need it and when you need it, Rockwear maternity activewear will get you through tough workouts in comfort. Their leggings come in a range of fabrics that will keep you cool and dry and the Seamless range in particular is great post-birth too.

Price range: $17 to $102

Lorna Jane

Don't sacrifice style for comfort during your pregnancy thanks to Lorna Jane's selection of bump friendly activewear. Whether you're after leggings, nursing bras or a wide array of oversized tees for loose comfort, they have you covered.

Price range: $75 to $115.99

