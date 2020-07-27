“I was truly blown away" Emelia Jackson admits of winning MasterChef. Channel Ten

Having such a strong bond with her competition bestie Laura, Emelia says it was strange going head-to-head with her once again after Laura came second six years ago.

“I knew that that was going to be a tough hurdle for me because we are so close. We were living together in the same apartment at the time!” Emelia says.

“I have so much respect for Laura and what she does and how talented she is. I always thought she was going to be the toughest for me to beat.’’

Emelia admits she'd love to be in the shoes of MasterChef judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen. Channel Ten

Thanks to the coronavirus, Emelia couldn’t celebrate her big win with all her loved ones – instead having a Zoom call with family during the Melbourne lockdown.

“Once lockdown is lifted, I’ll be able to have a bit of a party with all my friends,” she laughs.

And as for the possibility of returning to our screens as a judge, Emelia says she’d love to.

‘‘Absolutely. It would be so strange to get that insight … I’ve been a contestant now twice and it would be really interesting to see what it’s like on the other side.’’

Callum Hann is rumoured to have signed on the dotted line to be a judge on Junior MasterChef. Channel Ten

Emelia isn’t the only former contestant eyeing a plum judging gig. According to sources, fan favourite Callum Hann has signed on to host Junior MasterChef.

The Adelaide chef – who is a devoted family man and father of baby daughter Elle – is a perfect choice to mentor the young contestants.

“He is a natural choice as he has an online cooking school with a section devoted to kids’ cooking,” an insider tells New Idea. “He ticks every box big time. After his elimination, social media was a Callum lovefest.’’

