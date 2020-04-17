Channel 10

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "What has Callum been doing since the fish portion? It's like he got lost between his bench and Gordon's and has just now returned to civilisation."

Another added: "Callum is like watching Mr Bean cook."

"Callum reminds me a bit of C3PO," pointed out a third.

Channel 10

"Oh my gosh, I love Callum but when he is stressed I get secondhand anxiety," one fan admitted.

Some fans got behind him and accurately believed Callum would finish up strongly: "I'm not being fooled by Callum falling behind. He'll come good."

The South Australian turned it around and ended up winning the challenge and scoring immunity from Sunday's elimination.