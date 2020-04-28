Celebrity chef Curtis Stone has revealed what he really thinks of MasterChef’s new lineup of judges, after he appeared alongside the newbies for the first time. Getty

“Change always feels strange, but I think it’s going to work out really well for all of them, to be honest,” he added.

With Australia – and the world – remaining in lockdown (for the time being), the chef went on to say the latest season of MasterChef couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We all have more time on our hands and, if you think about it, we are all not only cooking more but cooking more adventurously,” he said.

Curtis said the new judges provide something fresh to the program. Network Ten

Last October, the network announcement that Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo would be taking over as new judges on the latest season of MasterChef.

Melissa Leong, who is the editor of Foodarati.com, has appeared on many tv programs as a food blogger, while Andy Allen was the winner of MasterChef 2012.

Meanwhile, Scottish celebrity chef and television presenter Jock Zonfrillo is the founder of the restaurants Orana and Blackwood and the Orana Foundation.

With Australia in lockdown, Curtis said the latest season of MasterChef couldn’t have come at a better time. Getty

At the time of the big announcement, the show’s producers revaled the news on the MasterChef Australia Twitter account.

"We’re thrilled to reveal your new #MasterChefAU judges: Jock @Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong (@fooderati) and @andyallencooks!" the caption stated.

Curtis was one of several big name chefs who had been tipped to be the next MasterChef judge, but at the time he reportedly admitted it was unlikely he would have had the time to commit.