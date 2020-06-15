Melissa Leong and husband Joe Jones recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Instagram

Their relationship appeared to be under strain due to Melissa’s demanding schedules, with the pair marking their special day separately.

Melissa opened up to Vogue about how she and Joe eloped in the US in 2017.

“We decided to speculate on where we’d run away to, if we did decide to elope. The all-knowing dice decided that our already planned trip to the US in three-ish months would be it, so we just went with it,” she said.

Mel and Joe eloped in the US in 2017. Instagram

There has been ups and downs since then, with Joe admitting to rough patches since tying the knot on social media.

“There’s been the best and worst times since then,” Joe explained in another Instagram post dated January 2018.

Adding further fuel to rumours there was previously trouble in paradise, Melissa also posted about their anniversary, earlier this year, describing the couple’s life together as “a non-stop blockbuster of action” and “drama”.

Is the MasterChef judge ready to start a family? Channel Ten

The two currently live in Melbourne with their cats, Ghost and Ghoul. But could the couple be hoping to add to their family soon?

Melissa has been coy about plans for motherhood, but perhaps working with a pregnant Katy Perry on MasterChef has made her think about having kids in the near future.

