MasterChef: Back to Win fans were treated to a large serving of eye candy on Monday night.

Viewers were given a glimpse into the lives of the judges, and when it came to Melissa Leong's home life the biggest surprise was when she introduced her tattooed chef husband, Joe Jones.

Many couldn't believe how "hot" he was, and took to Twitter to share their excitement.

"I need to know more about Mel's hot tattooed husband and their cat ASAP," one viewer wrote.

Another couldn't stop thinking about her cat, Ghost, and commented: "I wish I was Melissa's cat, I can't stop thinking about it, what a cute family!"