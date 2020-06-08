Melissa Leong’s appearance alongside her husband Joe Jones on social media had fans commenting “couple goals”. Network Ten

While marking their third wedding anniversary, Joe wrote that he and Melissa, 38, were unlikely to “see a lot of each other today”.

“Mel is in the depths of one of the most challenging, defining career moves of her life,” Joe wrote in the post, explaining that her 6am call times, along with his work commitments, meant they were unlikely to celebrate the milestone together. Joe then added that things “aren’t always easy”.

“[B]ut I sort of believe the hard parts of your life overlapping and trying to dissolve your comfort is what living really is, and even if it gets heaps harder,” concluded his post.

Melissa made special mention of her “awfully hot husbando” on Instagram for being “one of the best things to ever happen to me”. Instagram

Melissa and Joe eloped in 2017 to Joshua Tree in the Californian desert.

“There’s been the best and worst times since then,” Joe explained in another Instagram post dated January 2018.

Adding further fuel to rumours there could be trouble in paradise, Melissa also posted about their anniversary, earlier this year, describing the couple’s life together as “a non-stop blockbuster of action” and “drama”.

Meanwhile, contestant Reece Hignell also recently revealed how the competition has affected his relationship with boyfriend Dean.

“Leaving your partner for six months is hard – it was tough,’ he said. “I felt guilty.”

