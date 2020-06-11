Gary (pictured with his fellow former judges) isn't watching the current season of MasterChef. Instagram

Gary, who was hired as one of the three original judges in 2009, added that he doesn't feel the need to watch the returning favourites.

"I think we had one-off once-in-a-lifetime experiences with those contestants, particularly people like Poh or Reynold that are very much fixed in my mind then but also now a friendship that we continue to have that's not associated with MasterChef," he explained.

"I don't need to see them have another go, I saw them have a go and I appreciate it and I loved it and I've enjoyed what they've done since."

Gary admits his relationship with contestants Reynold Poernomo and Poh Ling Yeow has gone past their MasterChef experience. Ten

Gary along with George Calombaris and Matt Preston were replaced by new judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen for the 2020 season, but Gary has no hard feelings towards his successors.

"I look at the three MasterChef judges now and I think 'That's what they should have got.' They're slim, they're gorgeous, they're young, they're well-dressed and the three of us [Gary, Matt and George] are very unlikely."

"If you look at the pictures from 2009 when we first started, I mean, that was ridiculous casting... We were kind of the unlikely trio."

Following the announcement that Gary, Matt and George would be stepping down as judges, Gary shared a heartwarming post thanking fans for their support.

"To all of our fans ‘thank you’. To the team that makes MasterChef ‘thank you’ and to all of the contestants that we know and love, we are all part of a very exclusive club and what a journey what an experience," he wrote.

Andy, Melissa and Jock (above) replaced original judges Matt, George and Gary. Ten/Instagram

"To explain: ‘It was time to move on, have more free time to explore our own creativity’ It was never about the money and never will be about the money. We couldn’t agree on the term of the new contract for 2020 and season 12. Something we felt very strongly about," he added.

"The opportunity to work with Matt and George has been a blessing and something I cherish. Working together will continue to be the most important thing for us.....the three musketeers......."